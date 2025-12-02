The Denver Nuggets fell 131-121 to the Dallas Mavericks in a night that felt heavier than the score. The Nuggets opened with control, rhythm, and a 41-27 lead that suggested a return to form at home, but the momentum cracked quickly. Nikola Jokic set the early tone and finished with 29 points, yet Denver’s defense unraveled as Dallas surged through the second quarter and flipped the game to 69-68 at halftime. David Adelman watched the energy fade, and the boos inside Ball Arena echoed a growing frustration.

Dallas didn’t just win the momentum swings — it won every efficiency battle. The Mavericks shot 56% from the field and 52% from three, punishing late closeouts and slow rotations. The Nuggets responded in spurts, briefly reclaiming the lead at the end of the third, but the fourth quarter unraveled fast. The Mavericks outscored the Nuggets 29-17, hitting big shots while Denver’s offense tightened and its defense lost structure.

By the final buzzer, the Nuggets had dropped their fourth straight home game. As The Denver Post’s Bennett Durando noted, it’s the first time that’s happened since Jokic became a starter, a staggering shift for a team once defined by its home dominance. Denver played without three starters, but Adelman refused to lean on that reality.

“I’m not gonna come in here any night and sit down and talk about guys that are out,” he said. “We have enough here to be more consistent defensively.” His voice carried the frustration of a coach who’s seen the same patterns surface too many times.

Article Continues Below

A Nuggets home slide that demands urgency

The Nuggets has won seven straight on the road, yet its home identity continues to crumble. Defensive focus dips. Energy stalls. Opponents walk in confident and leave rewarded.

Now the pressure turns inward: after four straight losses and a public challenge from their coach, will the Nuggets finally deliver the response their arena is waiting for?