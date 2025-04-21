The Denver Nuggets have an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Aaron Gordon landed on the team's injury report ahead of the Game 2 matchup.

The star forward is probable due to right calf injury management.

Gordon battled a calf injury late in the regular season. He carried a heavy load during Denver's 112-110 overtime victory over the Clippers in Game 1. The 29-year-old played 46 minutes, posting 25 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Aaron Gordon featured on Nuggets injury report for Game 2 vs. Clippers

Gordon was an integral piece to Denver's success this season. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 53/44/81 shooting splits over 51 appearances. A probable tag for Game 2 indicates he's managing his calf injury but is likely to suit up vs. the Clippers.

Gordon is one of several key Nuggets to battle injuries throughout the regular season. Nikola Jokic missed time in March due to an ankle ailment, while Jamal Murray missed several weeks with a hamstring strain.

The Nuggets trailed for most of Game 1 before clawing out an overtime win. Jokic led Denver, posting 29 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists on 12-of-24 shooting. Murray added 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on 7-of-20 shooting.

Russell Westbrook played 34 minutes off the bench. He struggled for much of the game but hit a go-ahead three in the final minute of regulation and made several clutch plays in overtime. The former MVP finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 5-of-17 shooting.

James Harden led the Clippers with 32 points, six rebounds and 11 assists on 11-of-22 shooting. Kawhi Leonard added 22 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals on 9-of-15 shooting, while Ivica Zubac posted 21 points and 13 rebounds on 10-of-15 shooting.