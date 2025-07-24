After Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein addressed ESPN’s Stephen A Smith for dissing him while he was with the New York Knicks, the veteran center reflected on his postseason journey to becoming an NBA champion. From one grueling seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets to a do-or-die Game 7 in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, the Thunder earned its title through a pair of must-wins. Isaiah discussed the differences.

For Hartenstein, the Nuggets not only pushed the Thunder to the brink, but gave Oklahoma City the impression that even at its very best, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the 2023 NBA champions still had a chance, he said, while breaking down the differences between the Pacers and the Nuggets, per Podcast P with Paul George.

“I think they were really impressive. They play their style no matter what. I think the biggest one, just playing against them, was Rick Carlisle,” Hartenstein said. “The main thing for them is just the timely timeouts — the timely adjustments. I think that was the most impressive thing.”

Carlisle gets the best out of the Pacers’ players. However, Jokic and the Nuggets instilled genuine fear in Hartenstein and the Thunder.

“The whole team plays the same way. They’re just never stopping,” Hartenstein added. “It was definitely a tough series. I think, in general, we were always confident throughout the series. I think the only series where we were kind of a little bit against the ropes was Denver — just Jokic. The way they play. They’ve been there before, and that’s probably the only series where we were like, even if we do everything right, they probably still have a chance.

“Every other series we were like, if we do the right things, we’re good,” Hartenstein concluded.

Isaiah Hartenstein addresses Stephen A Smith after Thunder title

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the Oklahoma City Thunder Champions parade
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein inked a $87 million contract for three years last summer, knowing he was joining a championship-contender after coming off a playoff run with the New York Knicks. During his stint with the Knicks, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith questioned his increased role, which eventually got back to Hartenstein.

“I was a big part of the team at the time,” Hartenstein said of his role in New York. “Funny thing is, he came back to be at the Finals like, “Bro, I miss you in New York.” So, we’re cool.”

From a G League standout to starting for a championship team, Hartenstein has come a long way.

