Speculation about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James potentially teaming up with Nikola Jokic on the Denver Nuggets exploded. It all happened recently after Jokic’s agent, Misko Raznatovic, posted a now-deleted photo of himself on a yacht with James and LeBron’s longtime business partner, Maverick Carter. The caption, “The summer of 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for the fall of 2025,” sent fans into a frenzy.

Some theorized that the photo was a subtle hint of LeBron leaving the Lakers next season and orchestrating a super-team scenario with Jokic in Denver. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Rumors about LeBron's future have already been rampant. This post added fuel to the fire.

Nick Wright throws water on the LeBron James to Nuggets fire

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter in game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena
Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

But Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright, a longtime LeBron defender and someone with known proximity to James' camp, strongly rejected the idea.

“I can report unequivocally that this tweet or Instagram caption was about LeBron playing on the Denver Nuggets next year is unequivocally 100 percent false. There is a zero percent chance that LeBron is on the Nuggets a year from now. That's not my opinion. I know that,” declared Wright.

Wright also speculated that the yacht meeting was more likely about business than basketball. Notably, Carter is involved with a $5 billion project to launch an international basketball league. Raznatovic, who represents a large portion of European talent, could be a key figure in recruiting players for that endeavor.

While the optics of LeBron, Carter, and Jokic’s agent together raised eyebrows, Wright’s emphatic denial makes one thing clear. LeBron-to-Denver is nothing more than a fan fantasy, for now.

More NBA News
NBA player Chris Paul looks on as Team CP3 plays a game against Nightrydas at Nike EYBL at the Memphis Sports & Events Center
Clippers’ Chris Paul gets ’emotional’ talking about ‘granny’ watching gamesRishav Bhat ·
NBA player Chris Paul looks on as Team CP3 plays a game against Nightrydas at Nike EYBL at the Memphis Sports & Events Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025.
Chris Paul’s wife Jada makes confession about Clippers’ star’s ongoing careerRishav Bhat ·
image thumbnail
Jeff Teague says Nets aren’t disrespecting Cam Thomas with $14 million offerErik Slater ·
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Mike Brown reacts against the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena. New York won 107-97.
1 final move New York Knicks must make to complete 2025 NBA offseasonRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Russell Westbrook, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Gary Trent Jr beside each other, Milwaukee Bucks logo in the background
1 final move Milwaukee Bucks must make to complete 2025 NBA offseasonEnzo Flojo ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) celebrate after their team defeated the Indiana Pacers in game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
1 final move Oklahoma City Thunder must make to complete 2025 NBA offseasonRohan Brahmbhatt ·