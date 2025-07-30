Speculation about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James potentially teaming up with Nikola Jokic on the Denver Nuggets exploded. It all happened recently after Jokic’s agent, Misko Raznatovic, posted a now-deleted photo of himself on a yacht with James and LeBron’s longtime business partner, Maverick Carter. The caption, “The summer of 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for the fall of 2025,” sent fans into a frenzy.

Some theorized that the photo was a subtle hint of LeBron leaving the Lakers next season and orchestrating a super-team scenario with Jokic in Denver. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Rumors about LeBron's future have already been rampant. This post added fuel to the fire.

Nick Wright throws water on the LeBron James to Nuggets fire

But Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright, a longtime LeBron defender and someone with known proximity to James' camp, strongly rejected the idea.

“I can report unequivocally that this tweet or Instagram caption was about LeBron playing on the Denver Nuggets next year is unequivocally 100 percent false. There is a zero percent chance that LeBron is on the Nuggets a year from now. That's not my opinion. I know that,” declared Wright.

Wright also speculated that the yacht meeting was more likely about business than basketball. Notably, Carter is involved with a $5 billion project to launch an international basketball league. Raznatovic, who represents a large portion of European talent, could be a key figure in recruiting players for that endeavor.

While the optics of LeBron, Carter, and Jokic’s agent together raised eyebrows, Wright’s emphatic denial makes one thing clear. LeBron-to-Denver is nothing more than a fan fantasy, for now.