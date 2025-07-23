Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic made headlines earlier this offseason after declining a contract extension. Now, he’s back in the spotlight, this time for his reaction to Portland Trail Blazers rookie Yang Hansen’s heartfelt request. The 7-foot-1 big man has drawn direct comparisons to Jokic. His fluid passing and high basketball IQ earned him the nickname “Chinese Jokic.” Hansen impressed during Summer League action. He averaged 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while flashing shades of Jokic’s playmaking brilliance.

In a lighthearted video shared by the NBA, Jokic watched Hansen’s heartfelt request: “Picture and signature, please.” The moment drew laughter from the crowd, and from Jokic himself. After watching the clip, Jokic quipped, “He is good. I’m happy that by the time he hits his prime, I’ll probably be out of the league. Yeah, he’s talented. We can have a picture or whatever he wants, but only if he plays bad against me.”

Jokic then added with a grin, “Let’s say I destroy him and score a lot of points, then yes. If he does that to me, no.”

There's just one catch… Nikola Jokić reacts to seeing @Hans15Y's request!

Rapidly going viral, Jokic’s remark carried more than humor, it may have hinted at bigger-picture reflection. Some pundits are reading into his slip about being “out of the league,” wondering whether retirement could be on his mind. For now, it appears Nikola Jokic was simply being playful, drawing laughs rather than announcing any serious exit from the Nuggets.

Deep down, the exchange highlights mutual respect. Nikola Jokic described Yang Hansen as talented, candidly acknowledging the Blazers rookie’s skill while expressing confidence in his own ability. Meanwhile, Hansen’s bold request and candid praise, “my idol is Jokic”, underscore his eagerness and the weight of expectations on his shoulders.

Looking ahead, the pair are set to meet frequently, with both teams in the NBA’s Northwest Division. Fans can expect plenty of matchups in which Jokic will jokingly, or not, decide whether to snap that photo.