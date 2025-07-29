The Denver Nuggets' 2024-2025 season did not go as planned, forcing them to enter the ensuing NBA Summer League with a lot on their minds. The Nuggets did not have any elite-level prospects to monitor in Las Vegas, but could only have been impressed by undrafted point guard Reece Beekman's case for a 2025-2026 roster spot.

Despite a decorated four-year career at Virginia, Beekman went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. He began the 2024-2025 season on a two-way deal with the Golden State Warriors, but was sent to the Brooklyn Nets midway through the year as part of the Dennis Schroder trade. The move proved beneficial for him in his career, as he appeared in 34 games with the rebuilding Nets, compared to just two with the Warriors.

Beekman did well with his opportunities, but still entered the 2025 offseason without a contract. As such, he found himself back in the Summer League, this time with the Nuggets. Beekman thrived in his second opportunity in Las Vegas, averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals in five games. The numbers do not jump off the page, but Beekman's playmaking and stout defense — the two qualities that he has built his career off of — were on full display.

Like most teams, Denver entered the 2025 NBA Summer League with a focus on its in-house prospects, namely 2024 first-round pick DaRon Holmes and 2023 second-round pick Hunter Tyson. The Nuggets also kept a close eye on two-way players Spencer Jones, Curtis Jones and Tamar Bates. Most of those players thrived, but it was all thanks to Beekman, who ran the show to near perfection.

With the preseason around the corner, head coach David Adelman has just over two months before finalizing his roster. Although there is nothing flashy about his game, the Nuggets need to consider Reece Beekman for their 2025-2026 team.

Reece Beekman can make Nuggets' 2025-2026 roster

With Russell Westbrook declining his player option, the Nuggets are in the market for a backup point guard. Beekman might not be that guy just yet, but he is somebody the team has to consider. Beekman possesses the ideal skill set that Denver seeks in the position as an elite playmaker and on-ball defender with above-average shooting.

The 23-year-old did not get to showcase his shooting in the Summer League — he failed to make a single three-pointer in his five outings — but he connected on his deep attempts at a 43.5 percent rate in the G-League. His shooting numbers were subpar in college, but his stroke seems to have improved over the last year. Beekman is still much more comfortable with the ball in his hands, but he has developed his game to become a valuable off-ball player in the NBA.

Playing alongside Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Cam Johnson and Aaron Gordon does not leave a lot of on-ball time for secondary players like Beekman. Yet, he proved in the 2025 NBA Summer League that he can be just as effective as a facilitator without dominating possessions. Beekman recorded a 32.6 percent assist rate in Las Vegas, a particularly impressive number considering his relatively low 20.1 percent usage rate.

More than anything else, Beekman's defense is what has gotten him this far in his career. The former two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year would arguably be the Nuggets' best on-ball defender if he signed. Beekman posted a subpar 114.6 defensive rating as a rookie, but that was primarily a result of the Nets' tanking team, which seemed to have already made vacation plans in March. His defensive rating was below 100 in each of his final three seasons at Virginia.

How Reece Beekman can earn roster spot

The Nuggets' 2025-2026 roster is already full but still far from finalized. Depending on how the next few months unfold, Beekman could still find himself on Denver's official roster by opening night.

Although it seemed like the team was angling toward signing Beekman, they instead gave 2025 undrafted rookie Tamar Bates the final two-way contract. Bates, who was up-and-down in the 2025 NBA Summer League, flashed his potential, but was not nearly as impactful on the court as Beekman was. The Missouri alum appears to be locked into the team for now, but no player can consider himself safe in the ever-fluctuating league.

Should the Nuggets release any of their guards before opening night, Beekman will likely get the first call. Their only issue should be hoping that he is still available. Beekman was somewhat of a prioritized free agent once the Nets let him walk and should not begin the preseason without a job.

Barring a contract signing, Beekman's opportunity could also come during the year. Denver's backcourt of Murray and Tim Hardaway Jr. has struggled with injuries throughout their careers. Beekman has to be on speed dial if either one of them goes down with a long-term condition.

Following his performance in the 2025 NBA Summer League, the Nuggets should examine all possible ways to add Beekman to their 2025-2026 roster. Even if he ends up back in the G-League, it seems inevitable that Beekman will climb his way back into the league and leave his mark.