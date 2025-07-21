NBA superstars are using this offseason to reset, relax, ink their deals, and do some traveling around the globe. No one relishes the time off more than Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, taking the opportunity to go back home to Serbia and enjoy his hobby of horses. He recently went on his Chinese tour with sponsor 361°, met with swarms of fans upon his arrival and even a number of unique gifts throughout his time traveling the country.

Nikola Jokic first signed with 361° in December 2023 after being a sneaker “free agent” throughout most of his career. In a shocking move, Jokic chose Chinese sports brand 361° over the likes of Adidas and Nike for the amount of creative freedom and involvement they gave him during the process. Since, Jokic has released his own signature models and finally got the opportunity to visit China.

Nikola Jokic gets mobbed by fans at the airport in Guangzhou, China 🤯🇨🇳 (via @sxrbggpp)pic.twitter.com/jaOQLX3Vx4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 18, 2025



Nikola Jokic tours China

Nikola Jokic spent time in China with 361° July 17-21 while visiting Guangzhou, Foshan, Chengdu, Shijiazhuang, and Beijing. He had an opportunity to soak up the culture, go on several sightseeing tours, and interact with a massive base of fans as one of the biggest superstars in Asia.

One fan in particular shocked Jokic when he opened a briefcase with a gift: a sizable sculpture of a horse head that initially shocked Jokic. Then, Jokic realized the sculpture was made completely of 361° basketball shoes, adding to his excitement and making the moment all the more special.

Nikola Jokić is officially on tour in China with his shoe partner 361Degrees and someone made him a horse head out of his shoes From the @meridiansportrs Instagram page ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/y4j7QDmoBi — Katy Winge (@katywinge) July 17, 2025



Fans even alluded to the fact that Jokic looked happier holding this gift than he did holding the Larry O'Brien trophy. While it's all in good fun, Jokic continues having the time of his life in China, completing side quests like racing bullet trains and checking out the native panda bears.

"Of course I won." Nikola Jokic really raced a bullet train in China 🏃‍♂️ Another side quest complete for the Nuggets star ✅pic.twitter.com/Vmnano7WfW https://t.co/8UzikFVsfD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 21, 2025



In the meantime, 361° continues to market Jokic as the face of their brand with upcoming releases over the signature Joker 1 sneakers, which have sold out in past releases. Jokic also sports his own signature logo and apparel lines which are available directly through the 361° site.