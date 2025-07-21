The Denver Nuggets continue to make waves amid NBA Free Agency. After landing Jonas Valanciunas, they’re now turning their attention to reshaping the coaching staff for the upcoming season. One intriguing development involves Ognjen Stojakovic, a trusted confidant of Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Denver plans to rotate multiple assistants into the third front-of-bench role on new head coach David Adelman’s staff, as reported by Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

With J.J. Barea already on-board and Jared Dudley joining as one of the top two assistants, the third slot won’t go to a permanent hire. Instead, Denver will cycle through existing staff members based on game-to-game scouting duties. Notably, that rotation is expected to include Ognjen Stojakovic, a familiar face who holds significant sway with Jokic.

As a holdover from Michael Malone’s tenure, Stojakovic has consistently played a key behind-the-scenes role in Denver’s success. More importantly, he shares Serbian roots with the reigning MVP and maintains a strong personal bond. That connection reportedly carries considerable weight within the organization.

The decision to include Stojakovic in this strategy seems like a deliberate move by the Nuggets to keep Nikola Jokic’s inner circle intact. At the same time, it reflects the Nuggets’ ongoing effort to manage a broader coaching shuffle. Moreover, it signals that Denver is proceeding carefully. The team is entering a new chapter under Adelman, who, notably, earned a promotion after serving as Malone’s lead assistant.

For the Nuggets, balancing continuity with innovation has become a central theme this offseason. On one hand, bringing in new voices like Dudley and Barea, both former NBA players with championship experience, adds perspective. On the other, looping in Stojakovic ensures Jokic keeps a trusted connection on the bench, especially during key tactical stretches.

The Nuggets are looking to rebound from a disappointing playoff exit. These subtle but meaningful staff moves could reshape the team’s chemistry and leadership moving forward. Ultimately, with Nikola Jokic’s influence looming large, keeping a familiar voice close may prove just as valuable as any Xs and Os adjustment.

Will this hybrid coaching setup, shaped amid NBA Free Agency, spark another title run, or at the very least, keep the MVP fully locked in? Time will tell in the Mile High City.