The Brooklyn Nets will offer Michael Porter Jr. an expanded offensive role after acquiring him in a trade this summer. A member of the team's front office feels the 6-foot-10 sharpshooter could be among the NBA's top scorers next season.

“We’re transitioning our roster, of course. We’re going to play a lot of young players. But we need some vets to balance that. And, of course, we need to score some points,” a Nets front office executive told Spotrac's Keith Smith. “Porter will help us a ton there. I’m not saying he’ll win the scoring title, but I think it could be close.”

Porter Jr. is among the NBA's most talented shotmakers. His most productive scoring season came in 2020-21, when he averaged 19.0 points on 54/45/79 shooting splits over 61 appearances.

Porter Jr. was primarily limited to a spot-up role alongside Denver Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in recent seasons. He still averaged 17.1 points on 49/40/78 shooting splits over his last three campaigns.

In addition to his spot-up shooting, the 27-year-old should see greater on-ball opportunities with the rebuilding Nets. Porter Jr. recently said he's excited to explore different facets of his offensive game with Brooklyn.

“I just feel like I have more in my tank still. I don't feel like I've reached my peak, and I'm excited to grow my game, expand my game, explore my game, and see what I could do,” he told reporters at Summer League.

Porter Jr. will have no shortage of opportunities to seek his shot with Brooklyn. Outside of Cam Thomas, who remains unsigned in restricted free agency, the team does not possess a high-level shot-creator. The Nets also selected a pass-first point guard in Egor Demin with the No. 8 pick in this year's draft, alongside other talented playmakers in Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf with picks Nos. 19 and 26.

Porter Jr.'s first appearance with the Nets will come when the team opens the preseason in October.