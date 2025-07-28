In what is set to make the upcoming EuroBasket 2025 a star-studded event, the Denver NuggetsNikola Jokic became the latest NBA superstar to commit to the tournament. The three-time MVP and 2023 NBA Champion was announced as part of Serbia’s 17-man preliminary roster alongside multiple NBA stars.

Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that Jokic joins a roster filled with stars such as Nikola Topic, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Jovic, alongside EuroLeague sensation Vasilihie Micic, and is now set to take part in the tournament which tips off later this month, on August 27. Jokic will play under head coach Svetislav Pesic, and will be seen alongside the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. The former also recently confirmed his decision to play in the tournament.

The tournament is set to be hosted across Cyprus, Finland, Poland and Latvia, with Serbia set to compete in a challenging Group A which includes the likes of Estonia, Latvia, Turkiye, Czech Republic, and Portugal. Serbia will tip off its campaign with two warm-up events.

 The first will feature Greece in Israelm with the three teams set to play multiple games in Cyrpus on August 9 and 10. Further, Serbia will then participate in a mini-tournament in Munich from August 15-16 where they will face off against Czech Republic and the winners of the game between Germany and Turkey.

The final warm-up game will be played against Slovenia on August 21 at the Belgrade Arena and will potentially pit Jokic against Luka Doncic. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks’ two-time MVP, has also declared his intent to play for Greece.

The Greece roster also included the likes of Kostas Sloukas and Tyler Dorsey, with both Nick Calathes and Thanasis Antetokounmpo set to miss the tournament. Jokic’s inclusion undoubtedly elevates an already NBA-rich roster into one of the leading contenders in the tournament. 

