Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon recently sparked controversy by claiming his dunk contest performances were superior to NBA legend Vince Carter’s.

In an appearance on Run It Back on FanDuel TV, Gordon said, “If you put my four dunks up against Vince Carter’s four dunks, objectively, I think my four dunks were better.”

Expand Tweet

The statement ignited passionate debates, especially among Nuggets fans, who admire Gordon’s dunk style.

Many Denver fans strongly backed Gordon. They argued that his 2016 and 2020 Slam Dunk Contest performances were some of the most creative and impressive in history.

His battles with Zach LaVine and his iconic mascot-assisted dunks proved Gordon’s ability to blend athleticism and innovation. Many believe his creativity set a new standard for the competition. However, even his supporters admit that Vince Carter set the bar high, pushing Gordon to innovate and elevate the dunk contest.

However, Carter’s loyalists were not convinced by Gordon’s claim. They argue that Carter’s 2000 Slam Dunk Contest performance remains the gold standard. “Vinsanity” captivated fans with a mix of raw power, smooth grace, and sheer dominance.

For many, no one has matched his style or impact since that unforgettable performance. Social media exploded with side-by-side comparisons, as fans debated the merits of both dunkers.

Some dismissed Gordon’s comments as recency bias, while others pointed out that Carter’s influence still looms large over the competition.

They emphasized how Carter’s performance fundamentally changed what fans expect from dunk contests. His groundbreaking dunks, filled with both flair and precision, continue to inspire today’s dunkers, including Gordon.

While the debate continues, both Gordon and Carter have undeniably impacted dunk contest history. Whether Gordon’s dunks outshine Carter’s may be subjective, but one thing is certain—Nuggets fans will always defend their high-flying star. Gordon’s bold statement has only fueled the discussion about two of the NBA’s most iconic dunkers. That debate will likely carry on for years to come.