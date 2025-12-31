The Seattle Seahawks are attempting to clinching the NFC's No. 1 overall seed when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18. However, the Seahawks may have to go into battle without their starting left tackle.

Charles Cross did not participate in practice on Tuesday as he continues to battle his hamstring injury, via team reporter John Boyle. The Seahawks technically held a walkthrough, making his practice participation an estimate. However, it is a worrying sign as Seattle prepares for a crucial matchup.

Cross picked up his injury back in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts. He then proceeded to miss both Week 16 and 17. Not taking part in practice on Tuesday paints a dark cloud on the left tackle making his return. However, for as crucial as earning the No. 1 seed is, the Seahawks have already clinched a playoff spot. They want Cross as healthy as he can be come playoffs.

He has started 14 games for Seattle in 2025, his fourth season with the franchise. Cross has excelled in the role, as his 73.2 grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 28/86 tackles. He has shined as a pass blocker specifically, ranking 18th with his 76.9 grade.

The Seahawks will continue to monitor Cross throughout his rehab process. If he is unable to practice before Week 18, it seems highly unlikely he would play, despite the stakes. Seattle earning the No. 1 seed without Cross may be best case scenario. He would have an extra week to heal up.

Regardless, the Seahawks know they're a stronger team with Cross on the field. When they begin their playoff journey, Seattle is hopeful their left tackle will join them. It's up to his hamstring to agree with those plans.