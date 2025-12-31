Before he put the Golden State Warriors on the map, Stephen Curry did it first at Davidson College. From 2006-2009, he achieved prominence with his trademark three-point shooting that helped lead Davidson to the Elite Eight in 2008, and he became the NCAA scoring champion in 2009.

As a result, his alma mater has gone out of its way to recognize him. On Tuesday, Curry made his return to Davidson for the commemoration of an interstate named in his honor, per Davidson Men's Basketball.

Exit 30 on 1-77 is now and forever called “Stephen Curry Interchange”. He also saw the Wildcats lose to the Duquesne Dukes 89-83.

Warriors star Steph Curry is back at his Alma mater Davidson tonight to celebrate the renaming of Exit 30 on I-77. It will now be called: "Stephen Curry Interchange" 🤩 (via @DavidsonMBB)pic.twitter.com/oEAI1JzNZb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 31, 2025

Meanwhile, the Warriors are 17-16 and lost on Monday to the Brooklyn Nets 120-1017. Overall, Curry scored 27 points and dished out five assists. Additionally, he scored five three-pointers. Curry is averaging 28.8 points and 4.3 assists per game.

For all that he has achieved in his NBA career, it was at this small college in Davidson, North Carolina, that the nation first saw the son of former NBA player Del Curry blossom.

Stephen Curry still maintains a strong interest in Davidson .

Earlier this year, Curry made a historic investment in his alma mater. He took on the role of assistant general manager of the basketball programs, making him the first active pro athlete to obtain an NCAA administrative role.

And it doesn't stop there. He joined forces with fellow Davidson alum Matt Berman to establish the Curry-Berman NIL fund, which provides NIL opportunities to members of the men's and women's basketball teams.

Curry still holds the school record for the most three pointers in a season with 162 during the 2007-2008 season.