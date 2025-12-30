The Denver Nuggets suffered a devastating blow Monday night when the three-time MVP Nikola Jokic crumbled to the court with a left knee injury during a loss to the Miami Heat. Seeing the injury happen to the face of the franchise has left many Nuggets fans and members of the organization shaken.

During his postgame press conference, head coach David Adelman gave a brief update on Jokic's status.

“All I know is that Jokic has a left knee injury, and he needs to go through the process of what it is,” said Adelman. “Immediately, he knew something was wrong.”

Nikola Jokic went down with an apparent leg injury vs. the Heat.

The Nuggets' head coach also expressed sympathy to his star player, as he knows just how significant an impact Jokic has on the team.

“This is part of the NBA. Anyone who gets hurt, it’s gut-wrenching. Especially somebody as special as he is,” said Adelman.

“We’ll find out more tomorrow and move on as a team. I’m more concerned about him as a person and the disappointment of going through something like that. It’s unfortunate, and we’re hoping for the best. We have to stay with it to best support our teammates who are out and honor them when they play. It sucks, but hoping for the best.”

The timing couldn't be worse for the Nuggets, who have already been navigating significant injuries. Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon have been sidelined for weeks, while Cameron Johnson is currently dealing with his own extended absence. Now the team faces the possibility of losing their cornerstone player.

According to league sources, Jokic will undergo further testing on Tuesday to determine the severity of his injury.