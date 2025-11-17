The minds over at Nike are constantly at work in trying to create new ways to draw attention towards some of their biggest sponsored athletes. Known for iconic marketing campaigns featuring the likes of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and of course, Michael Jordan, Miami Heat star Tyler Herro makes an appearance in their latest spot with the perfect Miami-themed setting.

Tyler Herro first signed with the Swoosh shortly after being drafted to the NBA in 2019. He's remained loyal to the sponsor through his first six years in the league, most recently appearing in a number of advertisements at the start of this 2025-26 season. The young star is coming in following his best season as a pro, averaging career-highs with 23.9 PPG and 5.5 APG.

Herro has yet to make his debut on an NBA floor this season while rehabbing from minor surgery on his ankle, but he's optimistic to make a return soon as he recently began practicing. He made his debut on the big screen, nonetheless, starring in another wild commercial from Nike.

Tyler Herro for Nike

Tyler Herro in new Nike Basketball ad “Miami knows what it takes to win championships. You either win, or you’re anchored weight, simple” 🥶 pic.twitter.com/aOFH1NWL8W — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) November 12, 2025



Herro appears on a dock in Miami at a boat dealership, haggling back-and-forth with the salesman about the championship expectations that come in the city. “You either win, or you're anchor weight. Simple.” exclaims the salesperson.

Florida-based rapper Loe Shimmy also made an appearance, chiming in and telling Herro, “[Miami] don't care if you look good on a yacht, we trying to play in June.”

After the salesperson flaunts his likely fraudulent Miami Heat Championship ring, Loe Shimmy cracks the traditional bottle over the boat as the ad concludes with “MIAMI got something to say.” Looking ahead to the current season, Herro will hope to lead his team deeper into the NBA Playoffs following back-to-back exits in the first round.