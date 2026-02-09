The Denver Nuggets host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday amid injury concerns, as both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray appear on the team's injury report. Denver is coming off a 136-120 road win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday that ended a three-game losing streak, but health remains a concern as the All-Star break approaches.

Jokic is listed as probable with a left ankle sprain. The reigning MVP candidate has played in the Nuggets' last five games after returning from a knee injury and has logged more than 30 minutes in each of his last three outings, despite an initial plan to limit his workload. Over 37 games this season, Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 10.7 assists, while shooting 59.4 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three-point range.

The 30-year-old has recorded a triple-double in 18 of those 37 games, including back-to-back standout performances. Jokic followed a 30-point, 14-rebound, 10-assist outing in a double-overtime 134-127 loss to the New York Knicks with 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 17 assists versus the Bulls.

Meanwhile, Murray's availability is less certain. Denver's All-Star guard is listed as questionable with left hip inflammation after exiting Saturday's game late in regulation. Head coach David Adelman said he is confident Murray avoided a serious injury, but his status will be determined closer to tipoff. Murray has appeared in 48 games this season and is averaging 26.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists, while shooting 48.8 percent overall and 43.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Beyond Jokic and Murray, the Nuggets' injury report includes Christian Braun (probable, left ankle sprain), along with Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), Peyton Watson (right hamstring strain), and Spencer Jones (concussion protocol), who have all been ruled out.

On the other hand, the Cavaliers arrive in Denver with momentum on their side, having won eight of their last nine games and 10 of their last 12. However, Cleveland is also dealing with absences, including Evan Mobley, who has missed five straight games with a left calf strain. The Cavaliers are 7–4 this season without Mobley, though only two of those wins came against teams above .500. Max Strus remains out following left foot surgery, while Jaylon Tyson and Dean Wade are both listed as questionable with left ankle sprains.

The matchup will be one of Cleveland's early tests since adding James Harden, who scored 23 points and eight assists in his debut against the Sacramento Kings, with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. EST.