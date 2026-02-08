The Denver Nuggets continue to watch Nikola Jokic stack accolade after accolade. He even fought off a lengthy knee injury to face the Chicago Bulls. Now he just climbed up the all-time triple-doubles list.

With dropping 22 points, dishing out 17 assists and grabbing 14 rebounds, here's where Jokic lands on the said list:

Nikola Jokic was absolutely SENSATIONAL, climbing to 2nd all-time in triple-doubles 🔥 🃏 22 points

🃏 14 rebounds

🃏 17 assists 🃏 7-of-12 FG

🃏 2-of-2 3PT

🃏 2-of-2 3PT

🃏 6-of-6 FT

His Nuggets rolled to the 136-120 romp inside the United Center on Saturday — improving their record to 34-19 overall.

The past NBA Finals champion Jokic delivered his production through 33 minutes of play. He also showed his force on the defensive side too in blocking four shots, which led Denver there.

Past Nuggets teammate made Nikola Jokic admission that turned heads

Jokic is widely considered a global star on the hardwood now. He's decorated his resume with Most Valuable Player honors and the 2023 NBA Finals title.

Yet a former teammate of his made a stunning Jokic admission.

Michael Porter Jr. won the Larry O'Brien Trophy with Jokic. However “MPJ” made this stunning admission while appearing on The Old Man and The Three Podcast.

“I didn't think he was that good at first, I thought Mason Plumlee was better than Joker at first,” Porter said in stunning fashion.

Although Porter later heard how stout Jokic really was from another member of the Nuggets.

“But I kept hearing, like Monte Morris told me, he was like, ‘Man you don't understand, Joker could score 50 every single night if he wanted to.' And so I didn't see it at first in training, I think he was just, you know Joker he can just pass and he doesn't have to try to dominate all the time,” Porter added.

Both managed to win together — and “Joker” has since continue to stack the milestones.