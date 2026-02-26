The Denver Nuggets were at their imperious best in their 103-84 win over the Boston Celtics, extending their record to 37-22 for the season. Nikola Jokic produced 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the Celtics suffered due to an all-around poor shooting night, converting just 34.9% of their total field goal attempts.

Regardless, Tim Hardaway Jr. was involved in a hilarious moment during the post-game press conference. Hardaway Jr.’s presser was attended by just one reporter in the form of ClutchPoints’ Rachel Strand, with the announcer initially quizzing the room for questions.

Tim Hardaway Jr's press conference was 20 seconds long, and I wasn't gonna hold him up 😂 (the good question askers were in the locker room btw) #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/gP4PxnOI8r — Rachel Strand (@MileHighRachel) February 26, 2026

“Is anyone back there?” he said, before Hardaway Jr. sought to conclude the conference.

“Alright, you all have a great evening. All good? All good? Perfect,” he exclaimed getting up, as the announcer once again pushed Strand to ask her question.

“No it’s alright. I think everybody was in the locker room,” Strand commented per a post on X.

The Nuggets held the Celtics to a season-low 84 points, out-rebounding Boston 54-48 (including 14 offensive boards) and dominating the paint by a 42-28 margin. Generating 17 deflections to Boston’s 11, Boston was limited to just 36 points in the second half.

Hardaway Jr. himself played an important role, coming off the bench to drop 14 points on 5-9 shooting, the second-highest points total for Denver in the game. Jokic’s 30 points came despite an overall average shooting night as he went 11-28 from the field, while Julian Strawther and Cameron Johnson added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

On the other hand, with Jayson Tatum sidelined, Jaylen Brown scrapped his way to 23 points on 21 attempts, with Derrick White adding 20 points and six rebounds. Neemias Queta was the third and final player for Boston to finish in double-digits, with 10 points.