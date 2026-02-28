Jamal Murray got a positive injury update ahead of the Denver Nuggets' matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

Murray is going through the 10th year of his NBA career with the Nuggets. He is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, finally obtaining his first All-Star selection.

Murray initially played in the Nuggets' last contest against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 25. However, he had the leave the game early as an illness prevented him continuing any further.

Despite the nagging illness, David Adelman addressed the media during Friday's pregame press conference. He gave a positive update on Murray, providing a questionable status while expecting him to play.

“Denver head coach David Adelman says Jamal Murray still isn’t feeling well as he deals with an illness, but he expects him to play. The first-time All-Star guard is listed as questionable,” Martinez wrote.

What lies ahead for Jamal Murray, Nuggets

Article Continues Below

Jamal Murray will have to persevere through the illness while giving solid productions on the court.

Murray has played throughout 54 games this season in Year 9. He is averaging 25.1 points, 7.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and one steal per game. He is shooting 48.3% from the field, including 42.1% from beyond the arc, and 88.4% from the free-throw line. In the games he has played in, Denver is 33-21. Without him, the squad is 4-1 in his absences.

Denver has a 37-22 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Minnesota Timberwolves by 0.5 games and the Los Angeles Lakers by 2.5 games. However, they trail the Houston Rockets by 0.5 games and the San Antonio Spurs by six games.

Following Friday's road matchup against the Thunder, the Nuggets will prepare for their next contest. They will be at home when they host the Timberwolves on March 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET.