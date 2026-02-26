The 2025-26 season continues to be as unforgiving as ever on the injury front for the Denver Nuggets. Most of their key guys have missed considerable time due to injuries, and on Wednesday night, it was Jamal Murray's turn to head to the mend with an illness, as he had to exit their clash against the Boston Celtics early.

The good news is that the Nuggets still took care of business against the Celtics in their home turf, scoring a 103-84 win over one of the hottest teams in the association, and the team has, time and time again, proven that they can withstand the absences of their key players.

But it looks as though Murray should have never suited up for the Nuggets on the night to begin with. After the game, head coach David Adelman revealed that Murray was already heavily medicated to try and get him healthy enough to play, but he simply could not power through for the entirety of the game.

“He looked awful. They gave him all the medication. It did not help. All kinds of bodily things were happening,” Adelman said, via Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette.

Jamal Murray could be in line for a few rest days from the Nuggets

Murray deserves credit for pushing through and trying to play despite the illness he was experiencing. But the Nuggets have to be prioritizing the long game.

The battle for positioning in the West is as heated as ever, but there's no reason to be risking life and limb over a regular season game.

Before exiting the game due to illness, Murray put up just two points in eight minutes of play. The Nuggets have one day off before they face the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road, although it remains to be seen if Murray would be healthy enough by then.