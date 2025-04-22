The Los Angeles Clippers evened up their series with the Denver Nuggets on Monday night with a win in a back-and-forth affair. These two teams have delivered two great games so far as Game 1 went to overtime, and Game 2 came down to the final possessions as well. Nikola Jokic had a big game for the Nuggets as he finished with 26 points, but it wasn't enough as the Clippers ended up winning the game 105-102. Ivica Zubac's tough play on Jokic is a big reason why LA got the win.

Nikola Jokic and Ivica Zubac are going to be going at it all series long, and they have already delivered two entertaining matchups. The big fellas have been playing physical basketball so far in this series, and it resulted in Jokic needing to adjust part of his uniform.

“Nikola Jokic says he put on an elbow sleeve mid-game for ‘a little cushion' when he bumps into Ivica Zubac,” Jake Shapiro said in a post.

Throughout the remainder of the series, we will probably continue to see Jokic use that elbow sleeve. Things are only going to get more intense as this series goes deeper.

Game 2 was a tight battle throughout that saw the Nuggets hold a lead for most of the first half, but the Clippers were on top for most of the second. Still, both teams were trading blows throughout the contest.

The Nuggets led by eight points at one point in the first half, but the Clippers came back eventually and took the lead at the break. LA found a way to extend its lead to seven in the second half, but Denver came back and took the lead with under four minutes remaining.

Kawhi Leonard ended up being the hero for the Clippers as he finished with 39 points and made multiple clutch plays down the stretch on both ends of the floor. He won LA the game in the final minutes.

Now, this series is all tied up, and it is shaping up to be a nail-biter. Game 3 will be in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The game will get going at 7:00 PT from the Inuit Dome, and it will be airing on NBA TV. The Clippers are currently favored by 4.5 points.