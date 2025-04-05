Draymond Green's defensive play against Russell Westbrook sums up what continues to be a brutal week for the Denver Nuggets guard.

Westbrook's display in Friday's matchup between the Nuggets and Golden State Warriors was one to forget. In 20 minutes of action, he finished with five points, four rebounds and two assists. However, he shot 2-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc.

He also committed four turnovers throughout the game, with one standing out in particular. With 8:35 left in the fourth quarter as the Warriors led 104-91, Westbrook stole the ball as he tried to dribble past Green. However, he lost control of the ball as he turned it over without any pressure from the Warriors star.

Draymond Green forces Russell Westbrook into a turnover by himself. Warriors fans are hyped!

What's next for Russell Westbrook, Nuggets

Considering the high-level talent that Russell Westbrook is, the last week has been tough for the Nuggets guard.

Since April started, Westbrook is averaging 15.7 points, seven rebounds, five assists, 1.7 steals, and a block per game. However, he is doing this on 33.3% shooting from the field, including 25% from downtown, not to mention committing 4.3 turnovers per contest.

His shooting woes and decision-making late in games have cost the Nuggets to begin the month of April. They are 0-3 so far, meaning that they are losing momentum as they try to finish with a solid standing in the playoff race. This latest 118-104 loss to Draymond Green and the Warriors only worsens their situation as the season winds down.

Denver fell to 47-31 on the season, moving down to the fourth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers and four games behind the Houston Rockets.

Following Friday's loss to the Warriors, the Nuggets will look to bounce back in their next matchup. They host the Indiana Pacers on April 6 at 8 p.m. ET.