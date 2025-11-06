Veteran center Jonas Valanciunas and the Denver Nuggets are reportedly keep their options open for next season. Valanciunas considered committing to a team in Greece before the Sacramento Kings traded him to the Nuggets over the summer. The 33-year-old center is in the second-to-last year of his three-year, $30.2 million contract, worth $10 million for the 2026-27 campaign.

Depending on how this season goes as Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic's backup, Valanciunas could turn into a trade chip for the Nuggets next summer, per The Stein Line's Jake Fischer.

“League sources say that the Nuggets and Valančiūnas have mutually agreed to move the guarantee date on his 2026-27 salary from June 29 to July 8. The switch will give Denver some greater optionality to potentially use Valančiūnas' salary in an offseason trade as opposed to deciding on next season before free agency begins at 6 PM ET on June 30,” Fischer reported. “The 33-year-old will likewise be eligible for an extension with the Nuggets after this season plays out if he decides he's willing to stick around the NBA a little longer.

“Yet the later guarantee date means Valančiūnas can’t become a free agent until after the league's annual moratorium during the first week of free agency is lifted.”

Valanciunas is averaging 8.3 points on 53.5% shooting and 4.6 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game for the Nuggets, thus far.

Jonas Valanciunas agrees to new agreement with Nuggets

Nuggets veteran Jonas Valanciunas' addition to the team added depth alongside offseason moves for Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr., as the Nuggets will look to compete amid a competitive Western Conference. Still, Valanciunas and the Nuggets could be a one-year job, as Jonas is in the latter stages of a long NBA career.

“To secure Valančiūnas' consent on the new arrangement, which could make him more attractive in trades for teams looking to slice payroll, sources say that Valančiūnas' $10 million salary for next season will now pay him a minimum of $2 million no matter what,” Fischer reported. “That's even if the Nuggets or a team that trades for him decides to waive the bruising Lithuanian before the guarantee date.

“Before the amendment, Valančiūnas' $10 million salary for 2025-26 could have been reduced to zero if Denver (or a team that traded for him) released him by June 29. How this season plays out and how significant Valančiūnas' role proves to be as Nikola Jokić’s backup will surely determine how Denver ultimately uses the amended contract,” Fischer concludes.

The Nuggets defeated the Heat 122-112 on Wednesday, improving to 5-2 on the regular season.