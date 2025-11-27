It was a great ending in Arlington, Texas, as the Dallas Cowboys capped off a remarkable 21-point comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, it was another good game for the Cowboys' defensive line, which has been rolling over the last two weeks. This win gave them two wins in a row. Now, they prepare for a Thanksgiving battle with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and they have a chance to shock the world.

The Cowboys' defensive line was not doing much in the weeks prior to Week 10. Then, the Cowboys acquired Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets to bolster their defensive line. The results were instantaneous, as the defensive line stuffed the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. Looking back at the numbers, that game showed what this defense could be.

Williams thrived in his debut, forcing five pressures in the first half, which tied for the most in a half by a Dallas defensive tackle in over seven years. Ultimately, he played well alongside Osa Odighizuwa, as they combined for 11 pressures on the night.

Things did not get off to a good start against the Eagles, as the defense allowed 21 straight points. Then, the Cowboys' defense tightened up, and they did not allow a single point in the comeback win. They allowed Jalen Hurts to pass for 289 yards with a touchdown, but did not allow him to move much in the second half. Also, they held Saquon Barkley to 10 rushes for 22 yards.

The Chiefs will not have guard Trey Smith in the Thanksgiving game. That is a major protector on the offensive line for the Chiefs, and someone who could have likely done well against Dallas on Thursday. Jadeveon Clowney returned in Week 12 and will be playing alongside Williams, Kenny Clark, Odighizuwa, and Dante Fowler Jr., making this defensive line suddenly tough to play against.

To beat the Chiefs, the Cowboys' defensive line must win the battle in the trenches and stuff the running game. This will allow them to generate pressure and get to Mahomes. If they can do that, they have a good chance to pull off the upset.