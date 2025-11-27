A heated post-game confrontation between Klay Thompson and Ja Morant has taken another twist, and this time, a former Golden State Warrior is weighing in.

After the Mavericks-Grizzlies matchup ended dramatically, Morant and Thompson exchanged words, with Morant reportedly calling Klay a “bum” following the veteran guard’s missed game-tying three in the final seconds. The clip quickly went viral, reigniting a rivalry that has simmered for nearly three seasons.

But while fans and media debated who crossed the line, former Warriors forward and two-time NBA champion David West made his stance absolutely clear.

“It’s all good when you’re playing, but Ja wasn’t even in a jersey,” West said during an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“Talking is one thing, competing is another.”

West’s comment appears to be a direct criticism of Morant’s involvement in trash-talk situations during games in which he’s unavailable to play, a pattern some around the league have pointed out since last season.

A rivalry that refuses to die

The Warriors and Grizzlies have developed a chippy, emotionally charged rivalry ever since Golden State eliminated Memphis during the 2022 playoffs. From Dillon Brooks vs. Draymond Green to Morant exchanging subtweets with Warriors players, the animosity has extended far beyond the court.

Ja Morant vs. Klay Thompson is the equivalent to Nike Tech vs. Quarter Zips. pic.twitter.com/D6YGNk19R7 — RivalryX (@TheRivalryX) November 23, 2025

Thompson famously mocked Memphis after the Warriors’ 2022 championship run, calling the Grizzlies’ celebrations premature, a moment that still fuels tension between the two sides.

Trash talk or something bigger?

For Thompson, the confrontation comes during a season where scrutiny on his performance has been louder than ever. For Morant, it adds another layer to his already polarizing reputation.

David West’s message, however, is simple:

Compete first. Talk later.

With both teams in volatile positions this season, the rivalry isn’t going away, and if anything, moments like this make the next matchup must-watch television.