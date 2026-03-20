The Detroit Pistons are going to have to live life without Cade Cunningham for the foreseeable future as the star deals with a collapsed lung.

The injury will knock Cunningham out of game action for at least two weeks, the Pistons announced in a statement Thursday.

“After further testing, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been diagnosed with a left lung pneumothorax. Cunningham exited Tuesday's game vs. the Wizards in the first quarter. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.”

The @DetroitPistons today announced the following medical update on guard Cade Cunningham: pic.twitter.com/BNUh9hlgT7 — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) March 19, 2026

After the injury was announced, the NBA world expressed their concern and sent their prayers to Cunningham, who earned a second All-Star nod amid a fantastic season for the Pistons.

On Friday morning, Cade Cunningham took to Instagram, where he sent a message to everyone.

“Appreciate everybody reaching out,” Cunningham said, adding a prayer emoji. “Everything happens for a reason. God's timing never misses. Staying present and taking it day by day. The gets greater later.”

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Cade on IG 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qC6t8CQaKZ — Pistons Jack (@pistons_jack) March 20, 2026

Many have called out the NBA's 65-game rule for end-of-season NBA award eligibility, including MVP and All-NBA Team selections.

Cunningham has played 61 games to date, and would fall four games short of qualifying for end-of-season NBA awards if he missed the remainder of the regular season.

In 61 appearances this season, Cade Cunningham has averaged 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game for the Pistons while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three.

Entering March 20th, the Detroit Pistons have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 50-19. They sit just five games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best overall record in the NBA, and Cade Cunningham had been garnering serious MVP consideration with his team's play.