The Detroit Pistons host the Golden State Warriors on Friday, and All-Star big man Jalen Duren is listed as questionable on the injury report. Duren is dealing with right ankle soreness, although he has not missed a game recently. LJ Cryer is on the injury report for the Warriors as probable as he works through a hamstring injury. Here’s everything we know about Jalen Duren’s injury and his playing status against the Warriors.

Jalen Duren’s injury status vs. Warriors



Given that Jalen Duren is questionable on the Pistons’ injury report against the Warriors, he’s likely going to be a game-time decision. The last time Duren missed a game due to injury was back on Feb. 6. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Duren is in the midst of a career season. He was selected to his first All-Star appearance.

Duren has appeared in 59 games this season, at a little over 27 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 19. 1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 64.1 percent shooting from the field and 72.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

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So when it comes to question of whether or not Jalen Duren is playing tonight against the Warriors, the answer is wait and see as it gets closer to tip-off.

Pistons injury report

-Cade Cunningham out (left lung pneumothorax)

-Jalen Duren questionable (right ankle soreness)

-Kevin Huerter questionable (right shoulder contusion)

-Isaac Jones out (G League two-way)

-Bobi Klintman out (G League assignment)

-Wendell Moore Jr. out (G League two-way)

-Marcus Sasser out (right hip soreness)

-Isaiah Stewart out (right calf strain)

Warriors injury report

-Jimmy Butler out (right ACL surgery)

-LJ Cryer probable (left hamstring injury management)

-Seth Curry out (left adductor strain)

-Stephen Curry out (right patellofemoral pain syndrome)

-Al Horford out (right soleus strain)

-Moses Moody out (right wrist sprain)

-Quinten Post out (right foot injury)