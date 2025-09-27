The 2025-26 season will be pivotal for the Detroit Pistons. Hope has been restored for the franchise after finishing with a 44-38 record and earning their first postseason victories since 2008 against the New York Knicks. They now hold a prime chance to build on that breakout success achieved last season.

The landscape of the Eastern Conference this year could be a window of opportunity to expedite that growing process. Injuries and roster shifting throughout the conference have created favorable odds for the Pistons, per ESPN.

Building or repeating success is never an easy process in the NBA. However, another year of budding cohesion for Detroit's core should put them in a position to keep growing. That growth comes with several priorities and expectations that the Pistons should be looking to accomplish.

Internal development for Pistons

Pistons' President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon has remained consistent on not skipping steps since being hired by Detroit. Langdon has been met with plenty of questions about the possibility of exchanging young players for a star in return. He seems persistent in letting the team's young foundation develop its skills and letting that decide the team's direction.

Last season featured a collection of breakout performances, led by franchise point guard Cade Cunningham. The 24-year-old guard played himself into his first-ever All-Star selection, an All-NBA nod, and led the Pistons to their first playoff berth since 2019. Cunningham's career numbers of 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds through 70 regular-season games cemented him as the unquestioned focal point of the Pistons' future.

Cunningham's production was complemented by the vast improvements of his teammates as well. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey shone like a promising backcourt mate through 30 games before suffering a gruesome leg injury. Center Jalen Duren, forward Ausar Thompson, and backup center Isaiah Stewart stepped up throughout the season as the staples of the Pistons' defense. Detroit even received useful contributions from forward Ron Holland during his rookie season.

Langdon is positioning the franchise to find out who works best for their rotation before rushing a big trade. The Pistons also have a big decision to make with potential contract extensions for Duren and Ivey. They are both entering a contract year and have to use this season to solidify their future with the Pistons.

Staying healthy

One of the biggest problems for the Pistons' young core is their inability to consistently stay on the floor together. Injuries have been a major issue for Detroit over the last few four seasons, and that will have to change this season in order to find progression.

Ivey's spectacular start last season was cut sort after 30 games when he broke his tibia against the Orlando Magic. Thompson was inactive until late November last year due to blood clots and returned on a minutes restriction for a while. Detroit was even forced to play without Stewart in the playoffs after hyperextending his knee in Game 1 against the Knicks.

Duren and Cunningham played a career-high number of games last season despite injury concerns prior as professionals. Cunningham was active for 70 games, and Duren was able to play 78 games even with the ankle injuries that have existed through his career.

These five players have to find a way to remain as healthy as possible to help determine the best route for their future. It would be a change to see roster updates within this core without seeing their true potential together. They all need to stay on the floor to find out what those moves need to be moving forward.

Postseason progression for Pistons

Article Continues Below

After a brutal 2023-24 season finishing last in the league with a 14-68 record and an NBA record of 28 straight losses, the Pistons shocked the world with last year's turnaround. Detroit dismissed former head coach Monty Williams and former general manager Troy Weaver to follow the leadership of Langdon and current head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Detroit took the league by storm finishing sixth in the East. That regular season landed them in one of the best postseason matchups in the first round against the Knicks. The Pistons ended up losing in six games but competed up to the challenge every game.

They won two games at Madison Square Garden and put up a valiant effort at Little Caesars Arena. Game 4 could have ended different after a controversial no-call where former Piston Tim Hardaway Jr. was contacted by Knicks guard Jalen Brunson during the last shot of the game, but the referees did not call it.

Returning to the postseason should be high on the Pistons' to-do list this season. Winning a home playoff game at Little Caesars Arena and a series would be major since it hasn't been done since 2008. With the Eastern Conference being weaker due to key injuries to last year's contenders, Detroit could shock the league again by advancing further than last season.

Possible roster upgrades for Pistons

One of the biggest sources of help last season was the additions of veterans Tim Hardaway Jr., Paul Reed, Tobias Harris, and Malik Beasley. Their skills aided the development of the young core in a tremendous way on and off the court. The Pistons had been relying on letting the young players play and learn on their own without veterans they can keep.

Detroit is entering the season without two of those key names currently on the roster. Harris and Reed are returning and still signed with Detroit. Hardaway Jr. signed with the Denver Nuggets during NBA free agency.

Beasley has been a major subject this offseason due to a gambling investigation by the NBA and the U.S. Attorney Office. The Pistons wanted to sign Beasley back on a three-year deal worth $42 million but had to pivot plans.

Langdon went on to acquire veteran wings Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert to flexible deals. Robinson has built a reputation as a complementary three-point specialist. LeVert is a versatile scorer with familiar history playing for Bickerstaff dating back to their days with the Cleveland Cavaliers. While they have value on the court, their contracts could hold value in case Langdon wants to use them in possible trade discussions.