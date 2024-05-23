The Detroit Pistons are set to hire Trajan Langdon from the New Orleans Pelicans as their new president of basketball operations, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Both sides are currently working on finalizing terms of the agreement.

Langdon has worked the last five seasons as general manager of the Pelicans. His role had him second in command behind executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin. Langdon also served as the assistant general manager of the Brooklyn Nets under Sean Marks from 2016 until 2019. He also has experience with the San Antonio Spurs, with whom he was a scout from 2012 to 2015.

Trajan Langdon's strong front office track record

While lots of the Pelicans' success is predicated on the health of Zion Williamson, their front office has done a great job of finding young talent for their roster. Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Jose Alvarado and others are prime examples.

The Pelicans have also done a successful job of adding veterans to complement their young core. New Orleans has become a dangerous postseason contender after adding experience with Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas.

Both the Nets and Pelicans saw franchise growth and postseason appearances under the leadership of Langdon. The Pistons are coming off a last-place finish in the league with a 14-68 record and have not been to the playoffs since 2008-09.

Langdon has been interviewing with team owner Tom Gores for the opening over the past several weeks, per James Edwards III of The Athletic. Dennis Lindsey was also a finalist for the position, but Gores decided to move forward with Langdon.

There are no reports yet on any other movement within the Pistons' front office. Langdon does have the authority and the decision on whether he wants to keep Troy Weaver with the franchise as general manager. He also has the final say on whether the team will continue with Monty Williams as head coach for the Pistons.

After finalizing those decisions, Langdon will have plenty more work on his plate in completing Detroit's rebuild. The Pistons will have about $64 million worth of cap space to work with in free agency. Detroit also has the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, which starts June 26. Langdon will lead these significant decisions for the Pistons throughout this highly anticipated offseason.