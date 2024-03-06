On the Detroit Pistons' struggling road of 2023-24, one of their biggest signs of optimism has been the acquisition of forward Simone Fontecchio. Since Detroit traded for Fontecchio in February, the 29-year-old swingman has been a beneficial addition to the frontcourt.

Fontecchio is averaging 15 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 41.5% from three in his 10 games as a Piston. Head coach Monty Williams admired his game before last Friday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, describing how well Fontecchio has fit with the Pistons so far.

“We were looking forward to what we would learn from him. I saw him when I was in Phoenix because he was in Utah,” Williams shared. “You could tell he was trying to find his way but every once in a while, you would see him make a play and you were like ‘whoa'. But I'm not surprised. I think there's more in his game and coming off the bench for us may open up some more for him.”

Monty Williams had a lot of praise for Simone Fontecchio’s game during the pregame presser #Pistons Question by @omarisankofa pic.twitter.com/XpsQHchFJF — Eric Vincent (@IAmEricVincent) March 1, 2024

Detroit has utilized Fontecchio as a starter and as a reserve off the bench. He started six games in the absence of forward Isaiah Stewart due to injury and suspension. His shooting, floor-spacing and versatility have been useful for Detroit in both roles. The Pistons desperately needed another versatile shooter and he is showing he may be worth holding on to for the future.

Fontecchio is coming off his best scoring night as a Piston with 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field and 5-of-12 from three in Detroit's 118-110 loss on Tuesday to the Miami Heat. The Pistons leaned on him in their closing possessions to help push for a comeback. Williams credited Fontecchio's performance in the postgame press conference and the impact he provided against the Heat.

“I love the way he plays the game. You talked about the offense, I thought his defense was rock solid tonight. He doesn't back up or back away from a matchup. He's not a guy we have to worry about keeping in coverage so he doesn't guard a primetime guy, he guards everybody,” Williams explained, per Bally Sports Detroit. “His ability to knock down shots, attack the paint, he's an efficient passer. He's been a great asset to our program and somebody we believe in going forward.”