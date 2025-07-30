The Detroit Pistons have turned a corner. Last season, a team long mired in rebuilding finally hinted at something more substantial: a young core learning how to win. Cade Cunningham’s evolution into an All-Star centerpiece was the spark. For the first time in years, Little Caesars Arena had meaningful basketball deep into spring. That said, the East is merciless. Detroit’s postseason exit was a crash course in playoff basketball. It was a reminder that talent alone isn’t enough. As the summer dust settles, the Pistons are left with one pressing question: how do they turn potential into inevitability?

Momentum and a Setback

The Pistons entered the 2025 offseason riding a wave of optimism. Cunningham has taken a massive step forward over the past two years. He carried the franchise back to relevance, but their postseason run ended with self-inflicted wounds. They still had sloppy turnovers and untimely fouls. Cunningham himself posted the second-highest turnover rate (13.8 per 100 possessions) among the 20 high-usage players in the playoffs.

There’s still clearly room to grow. A healthy Jaden Ivey and the continued rise of Ausar Thompson should provide another big boost. Meanwhile, tightening up ball security and cutting down on fouls, which are areas where they ranked 21st and 27th, respectively, last season, could pay immediate dividends.

Of course, the summer took an unexpected twist. Malik Beasley, arguably Detroit’s second-best player behind Cunningham, is reportedly under federal investigation in a gambling probe. The late-breaking news forced the Pistons to pivot in free agency with limited options. They managed to bring in Duncan Robinson to replace Beasley’s perimeter shooting. The Pistons also managed to acquire Caris LeVert for secondary playmaking. That said, the reshuffled bench looks thinner and less dynamic than it did a year ago.

Here we will look at and discuss the final move that the Detroit Pistons must make to complete the 2025 NBA offseason.

The Final Piece: A Bold, Defining Move

Here’s where the Pistons stand: they have a promising core and smart pickups. At the same time, they also have a ceiling that still feels a year or two away. So what’s left? One final move that swings big, even if it hurts.

The reality is that Detroit’s offseason hasn’t shown any signs of the franchise getting carried away by last year’s progress. Every move has been measured, patient, and calculated. Still, in the context of an Eastern Conference that’s wide open beyond the top tier. Right now, the Pistons are one well-chosen addition away from convincing themselves they can climb even higher in the pecking order.

The answer? Make a big splash move. Yes, that's even if it means losing someone like Jaden Ivey.

Why the Risk Is Worth It

Detroit has the talent to grow from within. Cunningham, Ivey, Thompson, Jalen Duren are all names that can headline a future. However, history shows that playoff windows are short. When the East is crowded with teams like the Pacers, Celtics, Bucks, Knicks, Cavaliers, and even the Magic, incremental progress risks being swallowed whole.

Opportunistic additions should be encouraged. Trading Simone Fontecchio for Duncan Robinson was a good piece of business, but those are small moves. They need a difference-maker, a true secondary star or an experienced floor general who can steady the offense when the game slows down. A healthy Malcolm Brogdon, if still unsigned, fits that mold perfectly.

Could the price be steep? Absolutely. Moving future first-round picks before establishing back-to-back playoff runs is a gamble in itself. Parting with someone as important as Ivey carries its own risks. On the flip side, if the return brings in the right difference-maker, it’s a risk that might be worth taking.

The Ivey Question

This comes down to how the organization views Ivey. He’s extension-eligible. He’s also coming off a broken fibula in his left leg, making him an uncertain bet for immediate impact. Detroit needs more information on his fit alongside and independent of Cunningham. Of course, moving him now means selling at the peak of his value.

That said, there’s another way to look at it: Ivey’s potential may be the very chip that enables Detroit to acquire a win-now piece that elevates the team from playoff curiosity to legitimate threat.

Timing Matters

This is not a call to be reckless. Having said that, keep in mind that the NBA’s middle class has a way of lingering forever. Detroit’s front office must decide if they’re content to wait for perfect circumstances. Alternatively, they can act while Cade Cunningham is cresting into his prime.

A smart, aggressive move could change everything. With the right addition, they could be looking at home-court advantage in the first round instead of fighting to survive. The 2025 Pistons are good. The right move could make them dangerous.