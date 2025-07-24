The Detroit Pistons will be looking to build on their success from last season when they snapped a five-year stretch of not making the playoffs. The Pistons will be getting Jaden Ivey back from injury, and their major free agency move was Duncan Robinson in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. Good teams have to hit on the margins as well, and the Pistons’ latest roster move was towards that end in signing Colby Jones to a two-way contract, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

With the signing of Colby Jones, the Pistons now have all three of their two-way contract roster spots filled. The other two spots are currently occupied by Tolu Smith and Ron Harper Jr. The Pistons had a two-way qualifying offer out to restricted free agent Daniss Jenkins, but he could be in line for a standard contract following a strong NBA Summer League showing, as per Aaron Johnson of Palace of Pistons.

On a two-way contract, Jones will be restricted to only 50 NBA games and will not be eligible for the playoffs, unless the Pistons eventually convert his contract to a standard deal. He’ll likely see plenty of game reps in the G League with the Motor City Cruise, the Pistons affiliate.

Jones was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but ultimately had his rights traded to the Sacramento Kings. Over the course of one and half seasons with the Kings, Jones appeared in a total of 54 NBA games.

Jones was traded to the Washington Wizards at last season’s trade deadline in a three-team trade that involved Marcus Smart being sent to the Wizards as the trade headliner. This offseason, Jones was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder who cut him.

He played fairly well during the second half of the 2024-25 season, appearing in 15 games for the Wizards at a little over 25 minutes per game. He averaged a career-high 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 46.6 percent shooting from the field, 30.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 65.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Jones’ best game with the Wizards was on March 19 against the Utah Jazz. He finished with 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. He shot 9-of-11 from the field and 4-of-4 from the three-point range in that game.