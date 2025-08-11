Entering the offseason, Malik Beasley was expected to cash in on a new, long-term contract with the Detroit Pistons. That has not happened, though, and Beasley remains a free agent as a result of multiple off-the-court issues.

Aside from being named in a federal investigation for potential gambling violations during his nine-year NBA career, Beasley is also dealing with some financial difficulties. The 28-year-old was recently evicted from his apartment in Detroit after being sued by his landlord for unpaid rent.

Although his drama needs to be sorted out before he can possibly continue his NBA career, Beasley has remained active and is seeking another chance, whether that be in Detroit or with another team.

The sentiment around the league regarding Beasley and the Pistons is that the organization would welcome him back for the 2025-26 season should no wrongdoing be found in his gambling investigation.

The Pistons filled their 14th roster spot on Monday with veteran swingman Javonte Green, but they still have one roster spot open. It continues to appear as if Detroit is comfortable maintaining this open spot as they await word on what the future holds for Beasley.

It is worth noting that Ron Holland II recently changed his jersey number from #00 to #5 this offseason, the number worn by Beasley in Detroit during the 2024-25 season. At the time, many believed this signaled Beasley's departure from the Pistons given all his off-court issues.

Of course, plans change for teams all the time around the league, and the Pistons could go a different direction should the right opportunity present itself. However, there is still a belief that the Pistons are holding this roster spot for Beasley to potentially return.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Beasley, given his offseason of drama.

Malik Beasley's wild offseason of drama

Federal authorities began investigating Beasley in June and launched an official investigation on allegations of NBA gambling, specifically regarding player prop bets made during the 2023-24 season when he was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. There was heavy betting interest in Beasley's statistics around January 2024, according to ESPN.

While there was unusual activity on some of Beasley's prop bets, specifically a surge detailing a lot of bets on his over/under rebound market for a January 31, 2024, game against the Portland Trail Blazers, many of the bets placed ended up losing.

“An investigation is not a charge,” Steve Haney, Beasley's attorney, told ESPN. “Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now he has not been charged with anything.”

Article Continues Below

This investigation is ongoing, and there is no word as to when it could conclude. The NBA takes gambling investigations into players seriously, as Michael Porter Jr.'s brother, Jontay Porter, was expelled and banned from the league last year for his illegal gambling activity.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier is another player being investigated for potential gambling violations.

Along with his federal gambling investigation, Beasley was recently evicted from his downtown apartment on Wednesday. Two lawsuits were filed against Beasley for unpaid rent totaling $21,500 this year.

In a recent video on Snapchat, Beasley spoke at length about the narratives surrounding him.

"People were saying some crazy things in the media… people judging me… I'll tell you one thing, I got a chip on my shoulder. I'm ready to destroy anybody in front of me, I'm ready to prove again that I belong in this league." – Malik Beasleypic.twitter.com/GYFmrYLA0l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 7, 2025

“I feel like people have turned their backs on me,” Beasley said. “People were saying some crazy things in the media… People judging me. Have I made mistakes in my life? Yes… I'm human, but I know what I know.

“I'll tell you one thing, I got a chip on my shoulder. I'm ready to destroy anybody in front of me, I'm ready to prove again that I belong in this league.”

Last season, Beasley averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 41.6 percent from 3-point range. He played in all 82 games and trailed Anthony Edwards by just one made triple for the league lead during the 2024-25 season.

While the Pistons still own Beasley's non-Bird rights, his future in the NBA remains a mystery until more details emerge from his gambling investigation. Detroit currently has 14 players under contract after signing Green on Monday and are $21 million below the luxury tax threshold for the 2025-26 season.