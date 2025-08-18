It's been an interesting offseason for the Detroit Pistons, who have put their pursuit of retaining free-agent sharpshooter Malik Beasley on hold amid his federal investigation for potential gambling activities. In the meantime, the Pistons have signed bench scorers Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson to try to help fill that void in the event that Beasley doesn't return.

Robinson has long been known as one of the elite three-point shooters in the NBA landscape today, and recently, the newly signed Pistons forward floated an interesting idea to spice up end-of-quarter scenarios.

“Last-second shots at the end of quarters should fall under a different field-goal percentage,” said Robinson, per the Old Man and the Three podcast.

For years now, NBA players have often declined shooting half-court shots at the end of quarters (unless it's the fourth quarter of course) in an attempt to preserve their field-goal percentage.

Various ideas have been proposed to help fix this issue, and Robinson's suggestion may just be what the NBA needs to implement in order to motivate players to let it fly at the buzzer.

An interesting Pistons team

Article Continues Below

Last year, the Pistons had their best season in more than a decade, earning the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and taking the New York Knicks to six hard-fought games in the first round of the playoffs.

The Pistons are building around franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham, who has turned himself into one of the elite point guards in the NBA today, and they've also got some other considerable young talent on their roster in players like Jalen Duren.

The Pistons will also be getting back wing scorer Jaden Ivey, who missed most of last year with an injury and should provide some extra perimeter playmaking for Detroit, especially in the event that Beasley does not return.

Robinson figures to provide not only his elite shooting but also some veteran experience, having been on multiple deep playoff runs during his days with the Miami Heat.

In any case, the Pistons' season is slated to get underway on October 22 on the road vs. the Chicago Bulls.