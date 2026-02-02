The Golden State Warriors have been involved in trade talks for some time, and with the deadline approaching, it's hard to tell if they have anything in place to make a deal. With Jimmy Butler out for the season, the need for depth is important, but the main story is whether Jonathan Kuminga will have his trade request granted.

Kuminga and the Warriors have seemed to have a sour relationship since last season, and with head coach Steve Kerr not playing him for 16 straight games, the writing is on the wall. There are some teams that have shown interest in Kuminga, but the Warriors must be asking for more than what they're being offered.

The Sacramento Kings were one of the teams interested in Kuminga, but since they've traded for De'Andre Hunter, those talks have cooled off. Apparently, the talks for Kuminga never went anywhere, going all the way back to the offseason, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

“One Warriors source told ClutchPoints that talks with the Kings about Kuminga, both dating back to the offseason and before 2026 began, never went anywhere because Sacramento had ‘nothing worth sacrificing assets for,'” Siegel wrote. “Malik Monk and DeMar DeRozan, two players the Kings constantly made available in talks for Kuminga, were of no interest to the Warriors, and now, with Keon Ellis gone (Golden State had interest), the chances of a trade between these two teams is essentially zero.”

It seems as if the Kings moved on and had to find another deal elsewhere, and now the Warriors are probably fishing around other places.

At this point, the Warriors may have to lower their price if they really want to trade Kuminga before the deadline. They've also been one of the teams that have showed alot of interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they know they'll have to give up the farm for him.