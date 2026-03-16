The Golden State Warriors are trying their best to avoid falling into the 9/10 play-in tournament spot, but injury woes have been an issue all year long for this veteran team. Included in those who are currently on the mend, particularly for the Warriors' Sunday night matchup against the New York Knicks, are Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Moses Moody, and Seth Curry.

With the Warriors essentially missing an entire roster, especially with Jimmy Butler long lost for the year with a torn ACL, circumstances are getting tougher for the Dubs. It's important, however, that the Dubs at least keep their morale level as a whole a bit healthy, finding ways to lighten the situation they're facing.

To that end, the older Curry brother, the Warriors' franchise cornerstone, called him and Seth the “Rehab Brothers” in an interview with NBC, as per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel. This is, of course, a play on the moniker he and his former backcourt partner, Klay Thompson, have as a duo (“Splash Brothers”).

Steph has missed the 17 games for the Warriors, while Seth has suited up in a grand total of four games for the team. The former is currently dealing with knee problems, while the latter had to exit the Warriors' game this past Friday due to adductor soreness.

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Can Warriors make lower-seed run once Stephen Curry is back?

Curry is looking to return before the end of March, as mentioned by Siegel, although the Warriors are most definitely wishing that he'd be back sooner than later.

Steph may no longer be a spring chicken, but he's still one of the greatest scorers in league history, and his sheer presence on the court makes everybody else better. But do the Warriors have enough to make a lower-seed run in the playoffs once Curry returns? At the very least, they must be respected as a threat — Curry has at least earned that for his team.