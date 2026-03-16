The Golden State Warriors have gone through a rough stretch during this part of the season, as injuries have caught up to them. The one important injury is to Stephen Curry, who has missed time since the All-Star break because of a knee issue.

Curry has had a few more injuries than usual as of late, and some would think that signals someone is close to retiring from the game. As for the Warriors' star, he's not even looking at leaving anytime soon. He was recently asked when he would know that it's time to hang up the jersey.

“I think your body is the first,” Curry said via The Athletic. “Just what it takes to get ready for a game is a lot different now than it was a decade ago… All the work is worth it because I get to go out there and hoop at the highest level. The competition, the camaraderie, the chasing something that matters — that still gets me going. And I don’t see that stopping anytime soon.”

Steph Curry says he’s not planning to retire soon, though his body will ultimately make the call 👀 “I think your body is the first. Just what it takes to get ready for a game is a lot different now than it was a decade ago… All the work is worth it because I get to go out… pic.twitter.com/T9EUYiMp5i — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 16, 2026

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There's no doubt that Curry still loves the game of basketball, and he's still giving it all he has. At the same time, the way he was playing before his injury should tell the whole story: Curry has a lot left in the tank.

Warriors fans should be excited that Curry doesn't have retirement on his mind, and fans of basketball should feel the same as well. One of the best point guards to play the game, it will be a sad day when he decides to call it quits.

The only thing is that the Warriors need to get him back on the court sooner rather than later so they can have a chance at making the playoffs. The Warriors are supposed to be evaluating at the end of the week, and he could be making his return sometime next week.