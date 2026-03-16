While Steph Curry is still recovering from his injury, the Golden State Warriors star busted a few moves and sang his heart out on the sidelines during the New York Knicks game on Sunday night.

Curry has been sidelined since January as he is recovering from a right knee injury described as a patellofemoral pain syndrome. That didn't stop the Warriors icon from singing to the infectious tune of “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield.

Fans commented on the video posted to social media, with one writing, “He badly wants to play,”

Steph Curry singing “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield during a timeout at the Warriors-Knicks game 🎶 (via jerryryan86/IG)

pic.twitter.com/jcGgPbjFvu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 16, 2026

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that while it's uncertain when Curry will be back on the court, his presence is impactful for the team.

“Just feels better when he’s in the room,” Kerr said per NBA.com. “He was in our meeting today. He got a workout in this morning. So he’s trending in the right direction, and he’s in good spirits. And just having him on the trip is important for our morale.”

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While the dance moves and singing are fun, his teammates and coaches added that they miss him on the court.

“He’s just one of one and this is the longest stretch that I can remember being without him since I think it was 2020 when he missed the basically the whole season,” Kerr said, referring to when the Warriors star broke his left hand during the 2019-20 season. “So yeah, we miss him. We miss watching him.”

Curry has not played since Jan. 30 and in an interview with The Athletic's Nick Friedell, Curry gave some insight on when fans can expect to see him next on the court.

“Before next year. I know we’re depleted, but the idea of my injury is just getting information by the day of, ‘Can I play safely? Be myself out there and not put myself in danger short term or long term?’ And then, we still have stuff to play for,” Curry said. “We’d love to see guys in a playoff series and take a swing. Hopefully, see this team that’s currently constructed healthy for a stretch to learn as much as we can and compete. That’s who we are.”

The Warriors lost 107-110 to the Knicks Sunday but continue their on the road run when they make their way to Boston to play the Celtics on Wednesday (March 18).