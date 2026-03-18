Stephen Curry has missed the past 18 games for the Golden State Warriors, as persistent knee problems have given him trouble and have kept him out of action. As a result, the Warriors have fallen in the West standings, as their 33-35 record has them in ninth place — just half a game ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers, who are in the 10th spot.

At this point, the Warriors are so far away from the title-contending picture, as the season-ending injury to Jimmy Butler has dashed their title hopes completely. Some are wondering why the Warriors are even trying, especially when Curry is dealing with what is obviously a serious injury.

Nonetheless, head coach Steve Kerr is not giving up without a fight, as even though the Warriors don't have the look of a championship-caliber team, they are going to work their backsides off towards achieving that ultimate goal of theirs — and that includes eventually bringing Curry back from injury.

“When people ask me about this year, and I’ve been asked this a few times, why don’t you just rest Steph the rest of the year? Well, he’s healthy, we’re competing, that’s what we do. And we want to give ourselves a chance and like that’s the whole point. The beauty is in the quest, it’s in the work. And when you do fail, it’s hard to get over it,” Kerr said in an appearance on the Tom Tolbert Show.

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Warriors are going out swinging

The Warriors' dynasty is reaching its end, as Curry is already 38 years of age, dealing with knee troubles that he undoubtedly got from all the wear and tear he's accumulated from all the running he's done. They don't have the kind of star Curry can pass the baton to.

Nonetheless, the Warriors have so much pride and Kerr has built a winning culture, so there is no way they're simply going to throw in the towel.