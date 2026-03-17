Steve Kerr continued his ascent as one of the NBA's most prolific coaches in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Washington Wizards, 125-117, at Capital One Arena on Monday.

The Warriors snapped their five-game losing streak and improved to 33-35.

On a personal note, Kerr notched his 600th career win, becoming the 28th coach in league history to achieve the milestone.

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He joined Milwaukee Bucks' Doc Rivers, Indiana Pacers' Rick Carlisle, and Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra as the only active coaches with at least 600 career wins.

Kristaps Porzingis played his best game for the Warriors yet, scoring a game-high 30 points on 8-of-13 shooting off the bench. He also had five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and three blocks.

It has been a challenging season for Kerr, to say the least, as he has had to compete with a depleted roster. The Warriors are still without Stephen Curry due to a knee injury, while they have already lost Jimmy Butler for the rest of the campaign due to an ACL injury. They are also without Moses Moody, who is recovering from a wrist injury.