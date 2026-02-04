The Golden State Warriors' pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo is becoming increasingly bleak with each passing day, as it looks as though the Milwaukee Bucks aren't too enamored of the package the Dubs can put together. Acquiring the Warriors' draft picks from the post-Stephen Curry era sounds appealing, but even then, it's difficult to bet on future firsts as the main return for someone many deem as the greatest player in franchise history.

With other teams, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, positioning themselves better for an Antetokounmpo trade than the Warriors have, it looks as though Golden State has to look at other options to try and give the team one last contending push while Curry is still playing at a high level.

And it looks as though their search has taken them towards a long, hard look at Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam, as per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“Keep an eye on what’s happening in Indiana. … And one of the names that keeps being mentioned in circles in connection with the Warriors, is somebody that they targeted in the past, Pascal Siakam. That’s a situation that I would just keep an eye on for the Warriors,” Siegel said on the Clutch Scoops show.

There's no way the Warriors can get Pascal Siakam from the Pacers, right?

The Pacers know that this season is a gap year after last season's run to the NBA Finals took its toll on the team, health-wise. Tyrese Haliburton will be returning next season, however, and one would think that Indiana would want to keep their core together in preparation for his return — instead choosing to add to their core, preferably their starting center for the next few years.

Try as the Warriors might, it would very much be near to the surprise level of the Luka Doncic trade if the Pacers were to decide that trading Siakam is their best course of action.