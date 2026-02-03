The NBA trade landscape is bracing for a potential shift as the Golden State Warriors pursue an all-in move for Giannis Antetokounmpo before the upcoming deadline, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. Following the major trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis exactly one year ago, the Warriors are now the most aggressive suitors for the Bucks' franchise player after they made their own big move for Jimmy Butler before last trade deadline.

Ownership and management are reportedly on the same page, viewing every player except Stephen Curry as available in potential discussions. While Milwaukee is still weighing whether to trade its star now or wait until the summer to offer a massive supermax extension, the Warriors are locked in on finalizing a deal.

If a trade does not materialize this week, Golden State plans to retain its current assets and revisit the conversation in the offseason.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, there is tangible belief in the Bay Area that the Warriors have a legitimate chance to land Antetokounmpo if Milwaukee decides to move on this week. However, league sources also told Fischer that Golden State is aware of rumblings that Giannis may not be as eager to relocate to San Francisco as once assumed.

Article Continues Below

The Greek Freak is reportedly concerned about the professional arc of his story and may be turned off by the idea of joining an older roster. Perhaps most significantly, he is wary of facing the same type of criticism Kevin Durant has endured since joining a championship-winning core alongside Curry.

Giannis has shown interest in other scenarios, such as ending the title drought for the New York Knicks or teaming up with Anthony Edwards to push the Minnesota Timberwolves over the top.

The desperation to build a contender around Curry before his 38th birthday has led to an unconventional scenario reported by both Siegel and Fischer. A rival executive suggested that the Warriors could trade franchise legend Draymond Green to a third team to acquire more assets for a Giannis package.

As the trade deadline nears, the Warriors remain focused on this dream scenario, knowing that their current supporting cast is losing value on the market.