The Golden State Warriors’ season was jolted off course this week. Shams Charania believes a bold pivot could be coming. Following Jimmy Butler’s devastating season-ending torn ACL, Shams suggested that the Golden State Warriors may explore a trade for Sacramento Kings wingman DeMar DeRozan as a short-term replacement. With Butler leaving what Shams described as a “gaping hole” in the lineup, Golden State now faces a defining choice. Will they recommit to beleaguered forward Jonathan Kuminga or flip him for a proven veteran scorer?

At 25-19, the Warriors sit behind the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns in the Pacific Division. Butler’s injury threatens to derail a season that had finally stabilized after months of inconsistency. According to Shams, teams like the Dallas Mavericks and Kings are monitoring Kuminga. That could open the door to a multi-team construction, potentially landing DeRozan in the Bay Area.

SportsCenter AM on the Golden State Warriors' crushing blow, a season-ending torn ACL for Jimmy Butler: pic.twitter.com/ZwVBCQsmuJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 20, 2026

Before his injury in January, Butler was delivering exactly what Golden State envisioned. In 38 games, he averaged 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting a career-best 51.9% from the field and 37.6% from three. His downhill pressure and wing defense anchored a top-five unit. They also fueled a 9-3 stretch that pushed the Warriors firmly into the playoff mix.

DeRozan, meanwhile, remains one of the league’s most reliable offensive engines with the Kings. The 36-year-old is averaging 19.0 points and 4.0 assists on 50.8% field goal shooting. He thrives in isolation and late-clock situations. Sure, he cannot replicate Butler’s defense or spacing. However, his ability to create offense on demand could keep Golden State’s title hopes alive. That's especially true as the clock continues to tick on Stephen Curry’s prime.