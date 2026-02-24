Bill Simmons made a bold take about Steve Kerr's coaching career with the Golden State Warriors that involves a scenario with LeBron James.

Kerr has been the Warriors' head coach since 2014, leading the franchise to four championships and six NBA Finals appearances throughout his stint. However, times have been tough since the last title run in 2022, failing to get past the second round and even missed the playoffs once.

Kerr hopes to compete for another championship with Golden State, which might feature an offseason move to sign James away from the Los Angeles Lakers. However, if the scenario fails to come to fruition, Simmons provided his outlook on what would happen to Kerr's time with the Warriors.

” I think he (LeBron James) either stays in LA or he goes to Golden State… This is kind of tied to LeBron. If they don’t get LeBron, I think this is it for Steve Kerr. I have no inside info, but this would be the right kind of area for him to be like, I’ll take the year, I’ll do some media, I’ll figure out if I want to keep coaching. I’m calling it quits,” Simmons said at the 1:04:20 mark of his podcast.

What's next for Steve Kerr, Warriors

Article Continues Below

Steve Kerr has achieved so much with the Warriors, creating the NBA's most recent dynasty in the modern era. However, his time ending with the Warriors might be closer than he may realize, especially if the team can't land LeBron James for next season.

Golden State has a 30-27 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers while trailing the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the New Orleans Pelicans as tip-off will take place on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.