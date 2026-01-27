Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is currently in the final year of his contract, and the dreaded ‘R-word,’ retirement has been thrown around. However, count Warriors’ insider Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic who does not believe Kerr will retire after the season, and that he will return amid a lucrative offer from the organization.

During a recent episode of ‘Murph and Marcus’ on KNBR, Thompson laid out his belief that Steve Kerr will be back with the Warriors as head coach next season and not opt for retirement amid what he expects will be a strong offer from the front office.

“Kerr is re-upping. Just take all the politics and stuff off the table, if you get $20 million, who is not doing it,” Thompson said. “Very simple. If you get $15 million, who is not doing it. $15 million minimum on the table, probably 20. . .In the end, it’s a significant amount of money on the table for Steve Kerr.”

Article Continues Below

Kerr is the second-longest tenured head coach in franchise history behind only Al Attles. Kerr is currently in his 12th season at the helm as Warriors head coach while Attles was head coach for 13 years. Attles is also the only other coach in Warriors history to have won an NBA title since the franchise moved to the Bay Area. Their first championship in the NBA era came in 1955-56 under George Senesky.

When Kerr was first hired as head coach, it was not without reservations. He had no previous coaching experience at the time. Following his retirement, he went straight into broadcasting, and then had a brief stint as general manager for the Phoenix Suns.

Under Kerr, the Warriors have compiled an overall record of 567-308. He’s led the franchise to four NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. He won the NBA’s Coach of the Year Award in 2016, the year the Warriors made history with the best regular season record of 73-9.