One of the biggest storylines recently for the Golden State Warriors has been the relationship with Jonathan Kuminga and Steve Kerr, who has largely kept Kuminga out of his rotation over the last couple of months. Kuminga was finally back in the lineup on Tuesday after Jimmy Butler tore his ACL, ending his season, but that still doesn't seem like it will be enough to smooth over tensions.

Recently, former Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins doubled down on his distaste for the way Kerr is handling the situation.

“…once again we're overlooking it and kind of sweeping it under the rug. Like something has to be said, something has to be done as far as why do these type situations continue to happen under the watch of Steve Kerr when it comes to young talent?” wondered Cousins, per FanDuel's Run It Back show, via Hoopshype.

Cousins also put Kerr on blast personally.

“And this is a coach with an ego. We all know that. We know that,” he said.

Cousins had previously said that the Warriors “better not” bring back Kerr as their head coach next season.

Article Continues Below

Cousins played under Steve Kerr during the 2018-19 season, starting multiple NBA Finals games for the Warriors that season in their loss to the Toronto Raptors before bouncing around the league over the next couple of seasons.

Meanwhile, Kuminga recently demanded a trade from the Bay Area, but it's unclear at this point how many suitors there are around the league who would be willing to part with any assets of note in order to bring in the former 2021 lottery pick.

Butler's injury would seemingly open up a consistent spot for Kuminga in the rotation moving forward, but it doesn't appear that that will be enough to resolve the situation.

In any case, the Warriors will next take the court on Thursday evening against old friend Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.