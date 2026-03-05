WWE superstar and social media sensation Logan Paul has officially lost his mind, or found his next meal ticket, and at this point it is hard to tell the difference. The 29-year-old set the internet on fire this week after dropping an absolutely unhinged declaration on his Impaulsive podcast, announcing that not a single NFL player on the planet could beat him in a boxing match and backing that claim up with a cool $1 million bounty.

The chaos started as part of the ongoing verbal sparring between Paul and NFL legend Tom Brady, who have been trading jabs in the lead-up to a flag football game. Paul, never one to let a moment stay small, took the trash talk nuclear, saying he would not be surprised if he threw hands with Brady on the field itself. But he did not stop there.

Insane: Logan Paul says that he will FIGHT Tom Brady and offers $1 MILLION to any NFL player who can beat him in a fight. “I would throttle Myles Garrett. Come to the gym and let’s see how it goes. I will throw hands with any of you motherf**kers.” 😳😳😳 https://t.co/cYwJaQZWAn pic.twitter.com/VZFz8AvaLw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 4, 2026

“I would throttle Myles Garrett,” Paul said, calling out the reigning Defensive Player of the Year without flinching. “Come to the gym and let's see how it goes. I will throw hands with any of you motherf**kers.” For context, Garrett stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 272 pounds, which makes Paul's bravado either incredibly confident or incredibly delusional.

The NFL world wasted no time firing back, and the responses have been flowing in as they try to get their hands on loud-mouthed Logan Paul.

STOP DUCKING @LoganPaul .. bro tryna fight an NFL player that’s never fought before .. let’s set it up bro, we all heard you say you can beat any NFL player .. we can fight in April, the NFL draft is in PITTSBURGH .. we can fight NFL draft weekend! let’s make it happen pic.twitter.com/tf2SfvE4tr — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 5, 2026

Former Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell was the first to step up and publicly call Paul out, posting on X: “STOP DUCKING Logan Paul. Bro tryna fight an NFL player that's never fought before. Let's set it up bro. We can fight in April, the NFL draft is in Pittsburgh. We can fight NFL draft weekend! Let's make it happen.”

Sure sure why not 👀👀👀 — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) March 4, 2026

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins kept it short, sweet, and terrifying, replying simply: “Sure sure why not.” Given that Dawkins is one of the most physically imposing offensive tackles in the league, that casual response might be the most intimidating thing Paul has ever read.

Im just saying, I might not be a “NFL” player but I am the @MisfitsBoxing heavyweight champ, I did beat Andrew Tate… oh and I also played pro football including camp with the seattle Seahawks and in the NFL Spring league: Logan is a G! But that fight would go crazy! Love to… https://t.co/gOVS5t8FFc pic.twitter.com/LUT1uIEuER — Chase DeMoor (@ChaseDeMoor) March 5, 2026

Then came the wildcard. Chase DeMoor, the Misfits Boxing heavyweight champion who famously defeated Andrew Tate and has an NFL Spring League resume to his name, threw his hat into the ring with a twist. “I might not be an NFL player, but I am the Misfits Boxing heavyweight champ,” DeMoor wrote. “I did beat Andrew Tate. Oh and I also played pro football including camp with the Seattle Seahawks. Logan is a G! But that fight would go crazy!”

Logan Paul's boxing resume is thin compared to his younger brother Jake, whose pro record sits at 12-2. Logan's lone pro fight came against fellow influencer KSI, and his most notable boxing moment remains an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather in 2021. Whether that qualifies him to be writing checks this large to NFL athletes is a question that only a fight card can answer.

The ball, or boxing glove, is firmly in Paul's court now.