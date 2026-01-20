Former NBA All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins did not mince words when discussing the future of Steve Kerr as head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

Appearing on the latest episode of FanDuel’s Run It Back, Cousins offered a blunt assessment when asked by Chandler Parsons whether Kerr would still be coaching the Warriors next season.

“They better not,” Cousins said.

Co-host Lou Williams added context to the discussion by noting that Kerr’s contract is set to expire after the season, a detail that has fueled growing speculation around the league about potential organizational changes in Golden State.

Cousins went further, pointing to Kerr as a central figure in the Warriors’ ongoing turbulence.

“He’s also the common denominator of every issue going on in this Warriors organization,” Cousins said. “So I don’t see why.”

The comments come amid a season marked by inconsistency, internal questions and unresolved roster dynamics. One of the most prominent storylines has involved Jonathan Kuminga, whose role has fluctuated dramatically. Kuminga has at times fallen out of Kerr’s rotation, been linked to trade rumors, and recently missed games under unclear circumstances tied to lower back soreness. Kerr’s vague postgame explanations about Kuminga’s status — including saying the injury occurred “just before the game” and offering little clarity on its severity — have only intensified scrutiny of how the young forward has been handled.

Cousins’ criticism also touched on long-standing issues surrounding Draymond Green, whose availability and discipline have remained recurring challenges for the franchise. To Cousins, these situations reflect broader leadership problems rather than isolated incidents.

Cousins’ perspective carries added weight given his own history with the organization. He joined Golden State during the 2018–19 season after receiving no other offers while rehabbing an Achilles injury. Signing a one-year, $5.3 million deal using the mid-level exception, Cousins appeared in 30 games for the Warriors, averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 48 percent from the field in 25.7 minutes per contest.

While Cousins’ tenure ended years ago, his remarks reflect a growing chorus of outside voices questioning whether Kerr remains the right figure to guide a team balancing veteran expectations with younger talent development.

On the court, Golden State has continued to win despite the noise. The Warriors improved to 25–19 and sit eighth in the Western Conference following a 135–112 win over the Miami Heat on Monday night. That victory, however, was overshadowed by the loss of Jimmy Butler III, who suffered an ACL tear during the game.

Golden State will close its current eight-game homestand Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors (25–19) at 10:00 p.m. ET before opening a four-game road trip Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks (18–26) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

As the season progresses, Cousins’ stark assessment adds another layer to an already complex picture in Golden State — one where coaching stability, player development and long-term direction are increasingly intertwined.