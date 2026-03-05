In a less-threatening but equally entertaining modern NBA beef, Patrick Beverley and former Atlanta Hawks talisman Trae Young have been going at each other for the past few months, mostly on social media. What began as a debate about effort in the NBA All-Star Game quickly escalated into a full-blown beef, with Beverley questioning Trae’s work ethic and whether he got along with his teammates.

Now, almost two months after Young made a move to the Washington Wizards, Beverley posted a not-so-subtle dig at Young, questioning why the two-time All-Star was not wanted by contending teams.

Wait wait. Looky looky what happen?? Aww ok I guess I wasn’t wrong!! And why didn’t a contending team want him? And why did ATL trade franchise? PatBev™️ https://t.co/ZZABXXnbEv — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) March 5, 2026

Of course, teams were operating with minimal cap space last offseason and Young also reportedly wanted to be the focal point of his new team, both of which could have played a factor in his move to the Wizards. Regardless, Beverley was evidently late to the party and posted this dig weeks after the move, even though he has not yet played a single game due to a sprained right knee and bruised quadriceps.

The beef had begun when Beverley claimed Trae’s postseason resume did not justify the kind of superstardom he had accrued. Young has reached the playoffs three times in his seven NBA seasons, reaching the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals with the Hawks. That had come after he averaged 28.8 points and 9.5 assists per game in the playoffs.

Beverley went further, questioning Young’s leadership reputation around the league. He suggested that players and staff associated with the Hawks organization have been moved or replaced because of the environment around Young, reviving a narrative that has followed the Atlanta guard throughout his career.

The Wizards star responded in a nearly 12-minute YouTube video to hit back. Regardless, Beverley went ahead and even labeled Young a “coach killer,” claiming that coaches, teammates and front-office personnel associated with him often end up replaced, per The Athletic.

While the Hawks have indeed cycled through leadership, including head coaches Lloyd Pierce and Nate McMillan, the organization’s instability was not down to its star player alone. Further, at 27, Young is still learning the ropes and has more than enough time to silence his critics, with Beverley undoubtedly at the front of that line.