Family drama never seems to escape the Los Angeles Lakers franchise. The sale of the team to new owner Mark Walter has only brought into light some alleged troubling interactions behind the scenes for the Lakers — with former owner Jeanie Buss' purported resentment towards LeBron James coming to the forefront.

It does not help matters whatsoever that James and the Lakers lost their Thursday night clash to archrival Los Angeles Clippers, 112-104, making circumstances around the team feel that much worse. And after the game, James was not in a very lighthearted mood the way he typically is.

When asked about the rumored beef between him and Buss, the Lakers star flat-out said that he does not pay much attention to such reports.

“Quite frankly, I don't really to get involved in that, or the reports, or whatever the case may be, I've seen a lot of it, obviously. I don't really care about the reports, to be honest,” James said, via Khobi Price of California Post.

“I don't care about an article. I don't care how somebody feel about me. If you know me personally and then you know what I'm about. These guys know what I'm about, and that's all the matter. I can care less how somebody feel about me.”

LeBron James stands tall amid Lakers' power struggle

James, due to being the arguable greatest basketball player to ever grace the planet Earth, has an outsized influence wherever he goes. The Lakers star has been made fun of for over the past decade or so for being “LeGM”, as some believe that he has a direct say on the roster moves his teams make.

This was part of what reportedly made Buss so resentful of James, which then ultimately led to the sale of the Lakers franchise. But this is simply the cost of doing business with a superstar of James' caliber. And for what it's worth, he's content with his life there in LA.

“I’m good. I’m good,” James answered when asked if LA is where he wants to be, per Dan Woike of The Athletic.